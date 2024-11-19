Naval Academy graduate charged with ‘hate crime’ for removing LGBTQ flag from tattoo shop in Annapolis

A man was caught on surveillance video ripping an LGBTQ flag from a tattoo shop in Annapolis, Maryland.

According to the Annapolis Police Department, Benjamin J. Michael, was charged with a criminal summons for destruction of property and a hate crime. Although the summons has not been served at this time.

He is a graduate of the Naval Academy.

The company, Dapper Dog Tattoo , shared the surveillance video on social media asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man pictured, who was later determined to be Michael.

"Unfortunately this guy decided to redecorate the front of our building last night at midnight without our permission. If you know who this is please contact us or the Annapolis Police Dept. They are looking for him."

The company circled back and thanked the community for their help, stating "Within 6 hours we had a name."