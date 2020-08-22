Nats' Strasburg to have season-ending hand surgery

article

Washington Nationals star pitcher Stephen Strasburg will undergo season-ending hand surgery after coming down with carpal tunnel syndrome.

Team skipper Dave Martinez announced the news Saturday.

Strasburg began suffering from nerve tingling in his pitching hand toward the end of the team's abbreviated "Summer Camp" preseason training.

He missed his first two scheduled starts of the shortened season, and lasted only five innings in two more outings before being placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

RELATED: Strasburg heads to injured list with carpal tunnel

Strasburg, 32, is the reigning World Series MVP.

Advertisement

The Nationals rewarded Strasburg with a seven-year, $245 million contract extension following their world title.

The team purchased the contract of right-handed pitcher Wil Crowe, their No. 5-ranked prospect, in light of Strasburg's departure.

The Nationals are playing a doubleheader Saturday against the Miami Marlins.