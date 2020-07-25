Nats' Strasburg scratched from tonight's start with right hand issue

article

Merry Strasmas will have to wait.

Stephen Strasburg will miss his first start of the season Saturday due to a nerve issue with his right hand, manager Dave Martinez told reporters.

Right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde will start in place for the reigning World Series MVP.

The Nationals hope Strasburg's hand issue is day-to-day.

Strasburg's scratch is another early setback for the world champion Nationals.

Juan Soto, the club's best hitter, is out indefinitely after testing positive for coronavirus.

Major League Baseball on Saturday announced an 80-game suspension for catcher Tres Barrera after he tested positive for an anabolic steroid.

