NATO Summit 2024: DC road closures, parking restrictions, and other impacts

Residents and visitors to the nation’s capital can expect increased security measures across much of the downtown area as NATO leaders meet for a summit commemorating the 75th anniversary of the military alliance.

Anti-scale fencing was erected earlier this week as city leaders prepared for the summit. Traffic, pedestrian, and public transportation impacts should be expected throughout the downtown area including areas near the Washington, Mellon Auditorium, and the White House complex from the start of the summit on Tuesday, July 9 through its conclusion on Thursday, July 11.

Here are the latest road closures, parking restrictions, and other impacts expected in District as the summit begins.

What is NATO?

Founded in 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was formed by 12 nations to counter the threat to European security posed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War. NATO’s ranks have grown since the Washington Treaty was signed 75 years ago — to 32 countries after Sweden joined this year.

What is the NATO Summit 2024?

The three-day summit will focus on NATO’s support for Ukraine as Russia presses its advantage on the battlefield with leaders offering hope to war-weary citizens. The summit will also address challenges posed by China, and the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

When and where will the NATO Summit 2024 be held?

The summit will be held from Tuesday, July 9 to Thursday, July 11 in Washington, D.C. Special security measures will be in place around the Washington Convention Center, Carnegie Library, Mount Vernon Square, Mellon Auditorium, and around the White House Complex.

2024 NATO Summit Road Closure Maps

INTERACTIVE MAP: Road Closures, Parking Restrictions and Vehicle Checkpoints

Prohibition on Parking and Vending in Designated NATO Event Areas

Numerous agencies, including the Metropolitan Police Department, the United States Secret Service, United States Park Police, and other law enforcement agencies will be providing security for the event to ensure the safety of visiting dignitaries, attendees, and members of the public. The following closure information has been provided by D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

Road closures and restrictions in the area of the Mellon Auditorium and the White House:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. through Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. From Saturday, July 6, 2024, through Monday, July 8, 2024, there is the potential for intermittent traffic closures in these areas:

- Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

- 12th Street from E Street to Madison Drive, NW

- 13th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 14th Street from F Street to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, July 8, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. through Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.:

- H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street, NW

- Connecticut Avenue from H Street to I Street, NW

- 16th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Monday, July 8, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. through Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.:

- H Street from Vermont Avenue to 17th Street, NW

- Connecticut Avenue from H Street to I Street, NW

- 16th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, July 8, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. through Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.:

- 15th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, July 8, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. through Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.:

- Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street, NW

- 11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

- New York Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

- Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

- Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

- Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

- 10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 12th Street from E Street to Madison Drive, NW

- 13th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 14th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

- Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

- Inbound 14th Street Bridge ramp to Exit 1 (14th Street / National Mall to Independence Avenue, SW)

- Inbound 14th Street Bridge HOV ramp to 14th Street / National Mall to Independence Avenue, SW

- Inbound I395 Exit 3 to 12th Street Expressway/Tunnel

- Westbound I395/Maine Avenue Split at Exit 4B – 12th Street Expressway/Tunnel ramp

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

- Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street, NW

- 15th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- New York Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. through Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.:

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 12th Street, NW (south side only)

- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (east side only)

- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (west side only)

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

- 15th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 17th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- C Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

- 17th Street from I Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- New York Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

- F Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

- G Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

- H Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

- E Street from 17th Street to 19th Street, NW

- D Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

- C Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

The following restrictions will impact the area of the Washington Convention Center:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. through Friday, July 12, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.:

- 7th Street from I Street to O Street, NW

- 8th Street from N Street to O Street, NW

- 9th Street from H Street to O Street, NW

- 10th Street from H Street to O Street, NW

- Allen Y. Lew Place from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

- L Street from 6th Street to 11th Street, NW

- New York Avenue from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

- Massachusetts Avenue from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, July 8, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. through Friday, July 12, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.:

- I Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

- New York Avenue from 10th Street to 13th Street, NW

- Massachusetts Avenue from 10th Street to 13th Street, NW

The following street will be closed to all vehicles on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. through Friday, July 12, 2024, at 12:00 p.m.:

- L Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to all vehicles on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. through Friday, July 12, 2024, at 12:00 p.m.:

- 7th Street from I Street to O Street, NW

- 8th Street from N Street to O Street, NW

- 9th Street from H Street to O Street, NW

- 10th Street from H Street to O Street, NW

- I Street from 8th Street to 10th Street, NW

- I Street from 6th Street to 8th Street, NW (No traffic west on I Street)

- K Street from 6th Street to 11th Street, NW

- Allen Y Lew Place from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

- L Street from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

- L Street from 9th Street to 11th Street, NW

- M Street from 6th Street to 11th Street, NW

- N Street from 6th Street to 11th Street, NW

- New York Avenue from 6th Street to 12th Street, NW

- Massachusetts Avenue from 6th Street to 11th Street, NW

It should be noted, there may be additional intermittent traffic closures in the area bounded by Rhode Island Avenue, 7th Street, O Street, and 10th Street, NW. These intermittent closures will be implemented for any traffic congestion/mitigation measures. If these temporary closures are made, residents and visitors requiring access will be able to pass through the intermittent traffic closures.

Access for Residences and Businesses around the Washington Convention Center:

Residences and businesses inside the closure area will be accessible to the public, but vehicles and pedestrians may be required to undergo a security sweep prior to entering the area around the Washington Convention Center. Please see the list below on how to access businesses, restaurants, and residences within the closure area.

Other street closures may be implemented throughout the week depending on pedestrian, vehicular, and dignitary traffic.

For people traveling by vehicle that require access to residential parking lots and business parking lots within the closure area, drivers will be required to enter at certain locations, show identification, and vehicles will be subject to inspection by law enforcement personnel.

Vehicle Access

- Commercial Motor Vehicle

6th Street and New York Avenue, NW

- Vehicle entrance for McCollough Terrace Apartment residents, WCC employees, other preregistered and credentialed attendees of the Summit

7th Street and O Street, NW

- Vehicle entrance for Sunoco gas station at 1317 9th Street, NW

9th Street and O Street, NW

- Vehicle entrance for residents of The Colonel apartment building

10th Street and O Street, NW

- Vehicle entrance for residents of 1330 7th Street, NW apartment building

7th Street and O Street, NW

- Vehicle entrance for Blagden Alley, NW, Shepherd Court, NW.

After entering at 10th Street and O Street NW vehicles can enter from M Street NW between 9th and 10th Street NW or alley across from 1126 10th Street NW

- Valet for Courtyard by Marriott Downtown and Residence Inn Downtown

After entering at 10th Street and O Street NW vehicles will proceed to 10th and L Street NW and turn vehicle over to the valet from the respective hotel. Valet enters on alley located across from the rear of Marriott Marquis on L Street.

- Vehicle entrance for residents of Gibson Plaza Apartments

Primary: Alley on 6th Street and O Street, NW

Alternate: 6th Street and N Street, NW

- Vehicle entrance for parking lots accessible from the 600 block of M Street, NW

6th Street and M Street, NW

- Vehicle entrance for parking lots accessible from the 600 block of N Street, NW

6th Street and N Street, NW

- Vehicle entrance for parking lots accessible from the 600 block of L Street, NW

6th Street and L Street, NW

- Vehicle entrance for Marriott Marquis parking garage and Henley Hotel parking garage

10th Street and L Street, NW

- Vehicle entrance for The Embassy Suites parking garage

11th Street and K Street, NW

- Vehicle entrance for 901 New York Avenue, NW parking garage

10th Street and O Street, NW

- Vehicle entrance for 655 New York Avenue, NW loading dock and parking garage, McCollough Paradise Apartments, and west alley of the 1100 block of 6th Street, NW

6th Street and L Street, NW

- Vehicle entrance for 650 Massachusetts Avenue, NW parking garage and 700 K Street, NW parking garage

7th Street and I Street, NW

Pedestrian Access

For people wishing to visit businesses, restaurants, or attending events within the closure area, you must walk into the closure area and enter at specific locations. Pedestrians may be subject to search by law enforcement personnel.

Pedestrian Access

- WCC employees

Primary: 7th Street and K Street, NW

Alternate: 10th Street and M Street, NW

- Pedestrian access for the Cuttin-Up Barber, The Gentlemen’s Closet Washington DC, Tallboy – A Neighborhood Joint, Unconventional Diner, Union Kitchen, and Urban Athletic Club



Pedestrian checkpoint at 9th Street and N Street, NW

- Pedestrian access for Morris American Bar

Pedestrian checkpoint at 7th Street and New York Avenue, NW

- Pedestrian access for Apple Carnegie Library

Pedestrian checkpoint at K Street and Techworld Plaza, NW

- Pedestrian access for Sbarro

Pedestrian checkpoint at 7th Street and M Street, NW

- Vehicle entrance for 601 Massachusetts Avenue, NW parking garage

Use the Loading dock access on I Street between 7th Street and 6th Street, NW

Public Transportation Detours and Closures

Metrobus, Metrorail, and MetroAccess services will also be impacted in the area around the Washington Convention Center. Customers who use stations or bus routes in this area should allow additional travel time to account for detours and delays.

Metrobus

Bus routes will be detoured beginning on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. and will remain in effect through Friday, July 12, 2024, at 5:00 a.m.

Routes detoured: 3F, 3Y, 11Y, 16E,16Y, 32, 33, 36, 52, 59, 63, 64, 70, 74, 79, D4, D6, G2, G8, P6, S2, X2, Red Line Shuttle.

Additional signage is being posted at all bus stops within the security perimeter to alert customers of detours and nearby alternatives. Emergency rail transfers will be made available for bus customers wishing to use rail as an alternative through the security zone.

Customers on these routes should allow additional travel time to account for detours and delays. As a result of the road closures, Metro’s real-time service information through BusETA and Metro’s Trip Planner may not accurately reflect the detoured service.

Metrorail

The Federal Triangle will be closed ALL DAY on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. and Mt. Vernon Sq Station will be closed beginning on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 11 a.m. and will remain closed through Friday, July 12, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. Green Line trains will pass through the station without stopping, with normal service to all other stations. Rail service to the station is expected to resume with the start of service on Friday, July 12.

Customers are encouraged to use the Gallery Place-Chinatown or Shaw-Howard U stations as an alternative.

Gallery Place is approximately four blocks from the Mt Vernon Sq Station and about a 5-7 minute walk. Exit at the 7th Street and H street entrance at Gallery Place Station and walk directly north on 7th Street to reach Mt Vernon Sq.



MetroAccess

Customers are advised that door-to-door service will not be available within the security perimeter and delays are possible due to road closures in the area. Efforts will be made to provide drop-off service as close as possible if traveling to/from a location in the restricted area. MetroAccess will operate normal service outside of the Mt Vernon Square area and is notifying customers of the potential impacts.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

Capital Bikeshare

The following Capital Bikeshare locations will be deactivated beginning the evening of July 7 through the evening of July 12:

- 15th & Pennsylvania Ave NW

- 14th & D Street NW

- 15th & Constitution Ave NW

- 7th & K Street NW

- 7th & M Street NW

Museum Impacts

The following museums will be closed on Tuesday July 9:

- Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

- Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.