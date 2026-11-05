New renderings reveal design plans for the $1.4 billion National Harbor Sphere

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The Brief Detailed design renderings and site plans for the proposed 6,000-seat Sphere venue were made public in Prince George’s County planning documents. The $1.4 billion project is slated for a nearly 50-acre site near the intersection of Oxon Hill Road and the Capital Beltway. County lawmakers approved a $215 million financing package for the project, though amendments to mandate a construction labor agreement failed.



Prince George’s County residents are getting a closer look at the proposed $1.4 billion Sphere venue slated for National Harbor after new design renderings were released in local planning documents.

What we know:

The detailed site plans and digital renderings were released as part of an evidentiary hearing before the Prince George's County Planning Board. The presentation outlines the architectural layout and footprint for the 6,000-seat entertainment complex, which is planned for a nearly 50-acre Beltway parcel in the southwest quadrant of Oxon Hill Road and Interstate 95/495.

County Executive Aisha Braveboy previously projected the Sphere will generate a $1.3 billion economic impact for Prince George’s County and up to $67 million annually in tax revenue – a figure she noted triples the combined tax revenue of Six Flags and the Commanders.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Courtesy of the Prince George's County Planning Board)

What we don't know:

Specific construction timelines and an official opening date have not been announced. It remains to be seen whether the planning board will attach additional conditions to the site plan as the project moves through the remaining county and state review stages.

The backstory:

The design unveiling follows the Prince George’s County Council's approval of a critical financing package authorizing up to $215 million in bonds, which will be repaid through tax revenues generated at National Harbor.

While county leaders praised the deal as a major economic win, the vote sparked pushback from organized labor. Councilmembers rejected proposed amendments to mandate a project labor agreement – which would have set union standards during construction – amid concerns that developer Sphere Entertainment might walk away from the table.

Instead, lawmakers approved a labor peace agreement covering operations once the venue opens, alongside a community benefits agreement.