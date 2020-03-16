NASCAR season postponed through May 3 due to coronavirus concerns

article

NASCAR is postponing all of its activities and events through May 3, following the cancelation of the Atlanta and Homestead-Miami races due to efforts to help contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the race track. We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts. What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together,” the series said in a media release.

Five NASCAR Cup races will be affected, along with lower-tier Xfinity and Truck series races, and the earliest the series will resume will be for the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

This past Sunday, several Cup regulars participated in a sim race held by iRacing called the Replacements 100 that was broadcast live on Twitch and won by Team Penske spotter Josh Williams.

The IndyCar series also has postponed its schedule at least through April, but officials said they're aiming to get back on track in Indianapolis in time for the Indy 500 in late-May.

