NASA's rocket launch from Virginia’s Wallops Flight Facility postponed until Tuesday due to weather

NASA officials have postponed Monday's launch of a rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia due to weather.

The announcement was made Sunday night. NASA says they have moved the launch to Tuesday.

The launch was expected to be the first of an Electron rocket to be launched out of the United States.

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket stands atop the company's Launch Complex-2 on NASA's Wallops Island. Credits: Rocket Lab

Electron is a rocket type made by New Zealand-based Rocket Lab.

The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island. The mission, named "Virginia is for Launch Lovers," will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites for HawkEye 360, NASA said.

In a tweet, NASA said Tuesday's weather is 90% favorable for a 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. launch window.

The launch had originally been scheduled for December, but was pushed back due to weather conditions.

Most of the D.C region will be able to see the rocket 60 to 90 seconds after launch.