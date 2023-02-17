NASA confirms 1,000-pound meteor hit the ground in Texas

article

NASA confirmed a meteor that was about 2 feet wide and weighed roughly 1,000 pounds fell in South Texas.

Experts believe the space rock broke into several pieces before hitting the ground around 6 p.m. Wednesday near McAllen, Texas.

"Although meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, they slow as they travel through the atmosphere, breaking into small fragments before hitting the ground. Meteorites cool rapidly and generally are not a risk to the public," NASA said in a statement.

The space agency released a map showing the strewn field, or area where the meteorites likely landed.

Video from a home security camera captured a loud sonic boom and the reaction of the birds around the time the meteor fell.

Residents described windows rattling and an earthquake-like shake.

The National Weather Service said the accompanying fireball was bright enough for satellites to detect it.

And the pilots of two aircraft reported sightings.

Solar storm speeding toward Earth could affect radio, GPS signals on Friday

DID YOU FEEL IT? West Texas earthquake felt as far away as Dallas

"The meteor seen in the skies above McAllen is a reminder of the need for NASA and other organizations to increase our understanding and protection of Earth, to combine scientific and engineering expertise to advance human space exploration, to integrate terrestrial and planetary research for furthering our understanding of the solar system, and to promote successful space missions by mitigating risk," NASA said.

About one to two small meteoroids enter the Earth’s atmosphere above the United States each year and often break up into meteorites that hit the ground.

Anyone who finds these meteorites is urged to contact the Smithsonian Institution so they can be studied.