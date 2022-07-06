Music superstar Carlos Santana says he was dehydrated before stage collapse

Music superstar Carlos Santana told his fans on Facebook that collapsed on stage in Michigan because he forgot to eat and drink water, causing him to get dehydrated and pass out.

"Blessings and miracles to you all," he wrote Tuesday at 9 p.m. to his thousands of fans who wished him well.

The 74-year-old 10-time Grammy winner who grew up in San Francisco had been performing earlier that evening at the Pine Knob Music Theatre, an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan.

His team wrote on Facebook that Santana was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and was doing well. He was conscious and waving when he left the stage, 40 minutes into his set.

Lori Pinson, a meteorologist at FOX 2 in Detroit, was at the concert and captured an image at the concert.

Other fans wished the beloved musician well.

"God bless, protect, and heal you!"Kimberly Aguilar wrote on Santana's Facebook message. "You are a true National treasure and we need you here, now more than ever.

Last December, Santana had a heart procedure, prompting him to cancel some shows in Las Vegas.

This story was written in Oakland, Calif.