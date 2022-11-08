Museum of Illusions to open in DC this December

Voltaire once said that "illusion is the first of all pleasures." In that case, pleasure abounds at the new Museum of Illusions opening in Northwest D.C. this December.

The museum will showcase 50 exhibits featuring holograms, optical illusions and immersive rooms.

Some of the notable attractions include the infinity well, Beuchet Chair illusion, and an Ames room where guests can grow and shrink from one side to the other.

The museum also features a Smart Playroom where guests can play and compete in games, puzzles and other brain-teasers.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 21 May 2022, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: A man and a woman have their picture taken with a smartphone at the Museum of Illusions. On the "Long Night of Museums", museums, cultural institutions, galleries and other exhibition venues in Stuttgart open their doors during the night from Saturday to Sunday. Photo: Julian Rettig/dpa (Photo by Julian Rettig/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Located at 927 H Street downtown, the museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $23.95 for adults and $18.95 for children with discounts for seniors and students. Families of two adults and two children can also get group passes for $76.95.

The venue also accommodates birthday parties. You can learn more about the museum and purchase tickets here.