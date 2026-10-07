Two men injured in shooting outside Culpeper County business

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 16000 block of Rogers Road Double Shooting Culpeper County

Two men were shot and injured outside a business in Culpeper County Wednesday evening, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooting was reported in the 16000 block of Rogers Road around 6:36 p.m. Deputies said one man was shot in the leg and another was shot in the back.

One of the men was flown to a hospital and the other was transported by ambulance.

Deputies are asking people to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.