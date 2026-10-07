Two men injured in shooting outside Culpeper County business
Image 1 of 3
▼
16000 block of Rogers Road Double Shooting Culpeper County
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. - Two men were shot and injured outside a business in Culpeper County Wednesday evening, according to sheriff’s officials.
The shooting was reported in the 16000 block of Rogers Road around 6:36 p.m. Deputies said one man was shot in the leg and another was shot in the back.
One of the men was flown to a hospital and the other was transported by ambulance.
Deputies are asking people to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office.