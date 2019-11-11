Multiple victims injured in apparent house explosion in Charles Town, West Virginia

An apparent house explosion has injured multiple people in West Virginia on Monday.

The explosion occurred at a home on Cloverdale Drive in Charles Town at about 1 p.m., completely destroying the house.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Neighbors told FOX 5 Photojournalist Van Applegate they felt a blast and witnesses said the homeowners had trouble with their propane furnace Sunday evening.

MORE: News from West Virginia

Witnesses told FOX 5 a technician arrived at the home on Monday to work on the propane furnace and smelled gas.

Advertisement

The homeowner and technician began opening windows when the explosion occurred, according to witnesses.

The homeowner and the technician were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to witnesses.

Neighbors told FOX 5 there were also two teenage boys at the home at the time of the explosion but they were not injured.

Heavy smoke was visible from the distance and rubble was thrown near the street. Neighbors in homes nearby reported minor damage from the blast.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC Weather app for local weather alerts

Authorities said fire crews from neighboring Loudoun, Clarke, Berkeley and Jefferson counties responded to the scene to assist.

Fire officials told FOX 5 they were still working to determine the exact cause of the explosion.