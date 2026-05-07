Multiple students hospitalized after suspected overdoses at Park View High School in Loudoun County

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The Brief Two suspected student overdoses happened during school hours at a Loudoun County high school. Additional students were taken to a hospital after showing concerning symptoms. Officials say it’s unclear if the cases are connected or what substances were involved.



Multiple students were hospitalized after suspected overdoses at Park View High School in Loudoun County, school officials said.

What we know:

Loudoun County Public Schools said two non-fatal, suspected student overdoses occurred at one of its high schools during school hours.

Officials said additional students from the same school were also taken to a hospital for evaluation after showing concerning symptoms.

At this time, school officials say it is unclear whether the incidents are related.

They also said they cannot confirm whether any controlled substances were involved.

Due to privacy concerns, officials are not releasing additional details about the students.

What they're saying:

"I am writing to share with you that we have recently responded to multiple suspected student overdoses within our school community," Park View High School Principal Dr. Jason Jefferson said in a message to families.

"Despite these efforts, this issue continues to impact communities across our region, including our own," Jefferson said.

"The safety, health, and well-being of our students remain our highest priority."

The backstory:

School officials say they have been working to address opioid use through education, prevention programs, counseling resources and partnerships with public safety agencies.

They warn that substances obtained illegally may contain fentanyl or other dangerous additives, sometimes without the user’s knowledge.

What you can do:

Officials are urging families to talk with students about the dangers of drug use and the risks of taking substances not prescribed to them.

They also encourage students to report concerns and seek help for themselves or others.

Loudoun County Public Schools said Naloxone is available at every school, and trained staff members are able to administer it in emergencies.

What's next:

School officials say they will continue working with families, students and community partners to provide support and resources.

They also plan to continue hosting opioid awareness events, including an upcoming session later this month.