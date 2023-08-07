3 passengers dead after charter bus crashes, flips on Pennsylvania interstate: state police

Tragic scenes on a Pennsylvania interstate after a bus crash claimed the lives of three passengers, and left dozens injured just before midnight Sunday.

State police say a charter bus from New York collided with a vehicle on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County as heavy rain poured down. Up to 50 passengers were onboard at the time.

The bus drove off the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled onto its side before hitting the back of a car stopped in the right lane, according to a police report.

MORE HEADLINES:

Three people were declared dead at the scene, police say. Their identities have yet to be released.

"This is considered a mass casualty incident," Trooper Megan Frazer said.

Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center received 28 patients from the crash, spokesperson Scott Gilbert told the Associated Press.

As of Monday morning, two people were admitted as inpatients, 16 were being treated in the emergency department and 10 had been discharged. He said the hospital was told several other people were taken to another hospital.

I-81 was closed as crews cleared the scene, but has since reopened.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.