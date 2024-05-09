Multiple pageant winner shares story behind the crown

Nadine Jones has a layered story behind her glitzy glory.

The multiple-time pageant winner and the southern Maryland married mother of four has shared her struggles and successes to hundreds of people across the DMV for several years. She has gone through everything from childhood trauma and a devastating divorce to battling lupus and raising a son with autism. She had to start over after her first marriage. At the time, she and her ex-husband of 10 years had three children.

"My dreams and my goals were not supported and it got to the point that I had to go…" Jones said. "I believed there were always signs and sometimes when you are young and in love…you think you can change them. But you can not change people."

Jones now has four children and has since remarried.

And her myriad of life lessons has resulted in a legion of dedicated fans and followers. She was highly recommended to FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell to be featured on "Motivation with Marissa."

Most recently, Jones won the 'Ms. Summit North America' title and was also crowned 'Mrs. Maryland American' 2023. She also continues to support local families who are dealing with children who have autism.

"I just hope people keep reaching out to me because I want to help if they need anything from autism awareness or advocacy. Please reach out to me…there is space," she added.

To see Jones’ "Behind the Crown" episode on "Motivation with Marissa," download the FOX Local smart TV app. It will stream this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. EST and then be made available on demand.