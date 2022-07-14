Multiple indecent exposure incidents under investigation in Arlington: police

Police are investigating multiple indecent exposure incidents that happened in Arlington since Friday, according to police.

Arlington County Police say the first incident happened around 11:30 p.m. last Friday, July 8, in the area of North George Mason Drive and Henderson Road in Arlington.

In that incident police say, a woman was walking when she noticed an unknown man following her. The woman reported to police that the man exposed himself to the victim and began masturbating. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Police say the suspect in this case is described as a Middle Eastern man wearing a red shirt and red shorts.

The second incident happened around 11:10 a.m. on July 11 along the 5200 block of Langston Boulevard. According to police, a woman was walking into a building in the area when she noticed a man sitting on a bench masturbating with his genitals exposed.

Police say the woman then called police and the suspect ran away.

The suspect in that case is described as a middle-aged black man who is approximately 6 feet tall with short black hair and wearing a red t-shirt, black gym shorts and black tennis shoes.

Police say the investigations into both cases are ongoing.

According to Arlington County Police, these alleged indecent exposures are two of five incidents that have happened in Arlington County since last Friday. Two of the other incidents happened on July 9 along South Hayes Street and the final one happened on July 12 in the 2200 block of Clarendon Boulevard. Police said arrests have been made in each of those cases.