Multiple fires intentionally set by inmates at Baltimore correctional facility

Officials say inmates intentionally set multiple fires at a Baltimore correctional facility Sunday night.

Authorities say the incident was reported around 7:40 p.m. at the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center (MRDCC) on Madison Street.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke on the 5th floor of the detention center and evacuated inmates from the housing unit. It is believed inmates used items including paper products, clothing, and a heavy-duty plastic rolling food cart to set the fire.

A total of 28 people were treated for minor smoke inhalation and three inmates and one correctional officer were transported for evaluation.

While the initial fire was being investigated, inmates on a separate tier set two more fires, officials said.

Officials say the investigation is continuing and charges will be filed after consultation with the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.