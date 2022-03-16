'Ms. Marvel' trailer drops; Muslim teen superhero is from Jersey City

article

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting a new teenage superhero — and she's a "Ms.," a Muslim, and a New Jerseyan.

The full trailer for the Disney+ show Ms. Marvel dropped this week, showing Iman Vellani in the lead role as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American teenager from Jersey City who idolizes the Avenger Captain Marvel.

The trailer shows Kamala navigating typical teen responsibilities and drama with her friends and family at school, at home, and even at the mosque. All the while, she daydreams about being a hero, looks longingly at the Manhattan skyline from across the Hudson River, wears Avengers T-shirts, and even dresses in a Captain Marvel costume.

"It's not really the brown girls from Jersey City that save the world," Kamala says to a friend.

Then everything appears to change for her when she dons a bracelet that appears to give her powers reminiscent of her idol.

"I'm a superhero!" Kamala says with a gleeful look on her face.

Ms. Marvel is based on the Marvel comic of the same name, which debuted in 2014. (Kamala's character first appeared in the pages of the Captain Marvel comic book series the year before.)

The show also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. The series drops on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.

Vellani reprises the role in the forthcoming MCU theatrical release The Marvels, which stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.