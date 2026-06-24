Third MS-13 member convicted for 2022 Silver Spring murder, another sentenced to life

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The Brief MS-13 gang member Sender Godoy-Lemus was found guilty of first-degree murder in a 2022 killing in Silver Spring. Carlo Yaque del Cid was sentenced last week to two consecutive life sentences plus five years for the same crimes. Godoy-Lemus and Yaque del Cid are among the five alleged gang members charged with the murder of Edvin Leon, and the attempted murder of a second man.



Two more MS-13 gang members are facing years in prison for a deadly gang-related shooting in Silver Spring in 2022.

MS-13 member convicted, second sentenced

What we know:

Sender Godoy-Lemus, 22, was convicted on June 18 of first-degree murder and related charges, the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office announced. Just one day earlier, another accused gang member, 32-year-old Carlo Yaque del Cid, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus five years for the same crimes.

Godoy-Lemus' conviction comes one year after a jury failed to reach a verdict in a case last year.

2022 Silver Spring gang shooting

The backstory:

Godoy-Lemus, Yaque del Cid and three other men have been charged with murdering 20-year-old Edvin Austin-Leon on Nov. 9, 2022, at a park in Silver Spring, and trying to kill 20-year-old Alex Castro Sabrian.

Victim Edvin Austin-Leon, killed in a shooting in Silver Spring on Nov. 9, 2022.

Prosecutors allege the gang members led the two victims into the woods in Northwest Stream Valley Park before they started shooting. Augustin-Leon was shot and killed. Castro Sabrian survived, officials said, because he played dead, then crawled a quarter mile through the park crying for help. Neighbors called 911.

When local and federal officials investigated, they determined that the shooting was connected to the gang MS-13, and that two higher-ranking members of the gang had given three lower-level members the guns, and told them to kill Augustin-Leon and Castro Sabrian.

Other cases

Big picture view:

Yaque del Cid and Godoy-Lemus are the second and third gang members who have been convicted of the killing so far. The first, 22-year-old Edgard Castro-Contreras, was convicted and sentenced last year to life in prison plus an additional 52 years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: MS-13 member sentenced to life for 2022 murder

Brayan Bonilla-Andrade has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other related charges. He faces up to two life sentences plus 20 years in prison. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Jonathan Videz Martinez has also been charged in connection with the shooting. He is awaiting trial.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Edgard Castro Contreras