Mpox cases on the rise in Virginia

Virginia is seeing a rise in Mpox cases.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 12 cases of Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, have been reported so far in 2024. That's compared to 12 cases reported in all of 2023.

Four of the patients were hospitalized. None of them had previously been vaccinated.

Medical illustration of several monkeypox virions or virus particles, August 31, 2022. Courtesy CDC/Stephanie Rossow. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Mpox is spread through close physical contact with an infected person. VDOH states it's a contagious rash illness caused by the monkeypox virus. Symptoms are usually mild but can be severe.

Mpox continues to spread in cities across the country.

While anyone can get infected, VDOH says most people who have contracted Mpox have been gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men.

If you have been in contact with someone with Mpox the CDC says to watch for symptoms for up to 21 days.