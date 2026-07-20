Mountain biker rescued by aerial hoist after suffering seizure in Rocky Gap State Park

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The Brief A mountain biker suffered a seizure and fell on a remote trail in Rocky Gap State Park. Trooper 5 hovered above the canopy and lowered a flight paramedic via hoist to secure the rider into an Air Rescue Vest. The flight crew safely hoisted the victim into the helicopter and flew them to a local hospital for further treatment.



A Sunday morning bike ride at Rocky Gap State Park took a terrifying turn after a mountain biker suffered a seizure and fell on a remote trail, prompting an aerial rescue.

What we know:

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command was called in after local authorities found that the victim was stranded in a remote location that was unreachable by all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).

While ground crews maintained patient care and prepped the victim, the flight crew maneuvered Trooper 5, an AW-139 helicopter, into a stable hover directly over the forest canopy.

A trooper was lowered via hoist through a clearing in the trees. Working alongside ground personnel, the flight paramedic secured the injured rider into an Air Rescue Vest device for extraction.

With the patient secured, the pilots successfully hoisted both the trooper and the biker into the aircraft. Trooper 5 then flew the patient directly to UPMC Western Maryland Hospital in Cumberland for further care and treatment.

What we don't know:

The identity of the biker, along with their condition, have yet to be released.