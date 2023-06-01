Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash near Frederick

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash near Frederick Wednesday night.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. on MD 26 near the Monocacy River.

Authorities say the motorcyclist, Joseph Franklin Carter, 39, of Keedysville, Maryland was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of MD 26 just south of MD 194.

Carter’s motorcycle left the roadway, struck a concrete curb, and then collided with an oncoming Jeep, investigators say.

Carter was killed in the crash. The driver of the Jeep was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash investigation is continuing at this time.