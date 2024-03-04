Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash on Intercounty Connector

Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash Sunday night on the Intercounty Connector in Montgomery County.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of MD 200 near Shady Grove Road.

Officers located a Kawasaki motorcycle they say was involved in a single-vehicle crash. They also located a white Chevy Silverado they say struck the motorcycle following the initial collision. Investigators say the Chevy did not strike the driver of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 41-year-old Rockville man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Maryland Transportation Authority Police at 410-537-6905.