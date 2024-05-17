A motorcyclist was killed early Friday morning in a crash in Virginia.

In a message posted on X at 3:25 a.m., Fairfax County Police said the crash happened near Memorial Street and South Kings Highway in the Hybla Valley-area.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Motorcyclist killed in Fairfax County crash (Fairfax County Police / @FairfaxCountyPD)

Police say the driver of what they called the "striking vehicle" remained on the scene.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened around 6 a.m.

Crash reconstruction detectives will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.