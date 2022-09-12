Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Charles County

A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in Charles County.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. along Route 488 near Kerrick Drive.

Police say when they arrived they found the motorcycle in a ditch and the driver, who had been ejected, nearby.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Dallas Anthony Savoy from La Plata, Maryland. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Route 488 was closed until 8:45 a.m. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 301-392-1200.