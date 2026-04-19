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The Brief Motorcyclist killed after SUV turns into path on Marriottsville Road, police say speed a factor 24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Howard County crash as SUV turns into path Motorcycle slams into turning SUV in Howard County, 24-year-old rider killed



A 24-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Howard County Saturday evening.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. April 18 on Marriottsville Road near Warwick Way.

Investigators say a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound when a 2023 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound attempted to turn left onto Warwick Way, crossing into the motorcycle’s path.

The motorcycle struck the SUV.

The rider, a 24-year-old man from Hampstead, was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the driver of the Nissan was not injured, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.

What's next:

Preliminary findings suggest the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, though the investigation is ongoing.

Marriottsville Road was closed for about three hours following the crash.