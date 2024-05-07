Mother’s Day 2024: Best deals and freebies to treat mom

Mother's Day is a special occasion to show appreciation and love for all the mothers in our lives. To help you celebrate, many restaurants and eateries are offering enticing free Mother's Day deals and freebies that are too good to pass up.

Here's a roundup of some of the best Mother's Day promotions to make your celebration both delicious and economical.

Sweet treats and hearty meals

Auntie Anne's: For those with a sweet tooth, Auntie Anne's Rewards members can indulge in a Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) deal on either Cinnamon Sugar or Original pretzels or drinks on Mother's Day.

Cinnabon: Start Mother's Day with a festive touch by picking up a Spring CinnaPack adorned with colorful sprinkles. If you're considering a gift card, Cinnabon offers a $5 bonus with a $25 purchase.

Cracker Barrel: Enjoy a homestyle All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket from Cracker Barrel, complete with pancakes, eggs, breakfast meat, and a side. Dining in? Mom gets a free Barrel Bite with any purchase.

Golden Corral: Treat Mom to a free buffet on May 12 at any of Golden Corral’s 400 locations.

Dine and Wine

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK): CPK is offering a $10 eBonus when you spend $50 on gift cards, perfect for a future dining experience.

Olive Garden: Olive Garden offers an irresistible deal—order any entrée and get a take-home meal for just $6. Pair it with a to-go bottle of wine for the perfect evening.

Outback Steakhouse: Check out Outback's new menu items, including a filet topped with roasted garlic shrimp. Don’t forget to take advantage of their $10 bonus for every $50 gift card purchased.

Casual Dining and Fast Foods

IHOP: Get 20% off your first online order with the code IHOP20.

Long John Silver's: Enjoy a Chicken Plank basket for only $6 or a $10 Shrimp Sea-Share basket. Finish with a slice of Oreo cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery.

Red Robin: Celebrate with a $4 milkshake or margarita, or choose a $6 pour of wine.

Special Offers and Bonus Gifts