Mother speaks out about FCPS Title IX locker room complaint: FOX 5 Exclusive

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A Fairfax County mother is speaking out about the school district’s bathroom and locker room policy, telling FOX 5 her daughter feels uncomfortable changing for gym class at West Springfield High School.
She’s the latest parent to file a Title IX complaint, alleging that a biological male student has been watching girls in the locker room during physical education.
The mother shared her concerns in a phone interview with FOX 5, saying the situation has left her daughter feeling unsafe and unsupported.
"I would like it to be, you know, a girl needs to use the girl’s facilities. A boy needs to use the boys’ facilities because, at this age, I don't think any child really understands," the mother told FOX 5.
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who announced her bid to be Virginia’s next governor earlier this year, weighed in on the issue with FOX 5, saying, "I stand with the mom. I'm appalled, and I have girl children, and I can’t imagine having boys undress."
"It's not a safe space," she continued. "We need leaders who understand that girls need their privacy."
Democratic nominee for Governor Abigail Spanberger's campaign sent FOX 5 a statement saying in part, "As a parent herself, Abigail believes that every Virginia parent should be able to trust that their children feel safe at school."
The Source: Information in this article comes from the mother of a female West Springfield High School student, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Democratic nominee for Governor Abigail Spanberger.