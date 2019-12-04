Mother snake curls up around babies at home in Queensland, Australia

A mother python was filmed curled up around her hatchlings at the home of a snake catcher on the Gold Coast, in Queensland, on December 3.

Phoenix, an albino Darwin carpet python, could be seen getting protective of her babies when Tony, the owner of the Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher, got too close.

“I better watch it, mum’s gonna give me a smack in the head in a minute,” Tony can be heard saying in the video. “She’s p*ssed, we better leave her alone.”

Phoenix had given birth to about 17 snakelets with some eggs yet to hatch, Tony told Storyful.

