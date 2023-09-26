Mother shot, killed in DC; police unsure if she was intended target

Authorities say a woman is dead after she was shot late Monday night in the District.

Officers say they responded to a shooting call just before midnight in the 5100 block of Fitch Street in the southeast where they found the woman dead in the street.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Tangia Tates-Little of Southeast, D.C.

Investigators are unable to say if the woman was the intended target of the shooting. They are searching for two male suspects.

The investigating is continuing.