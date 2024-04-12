Mother shot in foot while sleeping in Southeast DC, suspect remains at large

A mother was shot while sleeping in her home in Southeast, D.C.

Officials say the bullet was one of several shots fired Wednesday night along Langston Lane Southeast. The woman told FOX 5 that the bullet came through her window and she did not immediately notice she was struck as she was rushing to ensure her eight-year-old daughter was safe.

"I don't have any piece of mind. At first, I considered this my home, now I feel violated."

According to officials, the incident occurred in the area of 2707 Langston Place. Officials say a bus and other vehicles were also struck by gunshots in the area.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing all black with a possible hoodie with red writing. Officials say the suspect fled the scene on foot towards Langston Lane.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.