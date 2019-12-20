Mother of 5-year-old child found wandering in the cold in Alexandria has been located, police say

Authorities in Alexandria say a young child who was found out in the cold early Friday will be reunited with her mother.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the child came to be alone in the early hours. They have not indicated whether anything criminal occurred.

The 5-year-old was found near a Taco Bell location at the intersection of South Van Dorn Street and Edsall Road before 4 a.m.

They say a “Good Samaritan” placed the child in a vehicle, who called police.

The child has not been identified.

She is currently sheltered at police headquarters.