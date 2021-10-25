Suspect in Prince George’s County DoorDash delivery driver’s murder arrested

Prince George’s County police have arrested a man who they say shot a DoorDash delivery driver to death in Mitchellville over the summer.

Police have charged 39-year-old Tracy Miles Goodson with first and second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 48-year-old Noel Njoku of Springdale, a father of four who was delivering food to a home in the neighborhood.

Investigators believe Goodson was trying to rob Njoku when he shot him to death in the 3700 block of Lottsford Vista Road on Aug. 12.

They say Goodson is jailed without bond.

