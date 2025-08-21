Mother charged in death of 3-year-old child in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. - A 27-year-old mother has been charged with murder and child abuse in the death of her 3-year-old child, police said.
Mother arrested
Shalyne Brown was arrested in Pennsylvania and transferred to the Howard County Detention Center, where she is being held without bond.
Police responded to a residence in Columbia on November 1, 2024, and found the child deceased inside. Brown, who does not have a permanent address, had been staying at the home at the time.
Officers noted multiple bruises and scars on the child’s body. An autopsy completed in March 2025 determined the child died from dehydration and malnourishment and ruled the death a homicide.
Faces charges
Brown faces charges of second-degree murder and first- and second-degree child abuse.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Howard County Police Department.