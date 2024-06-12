Most drivers support speed-limiting technology, report finds

We all know driving too fast can lead to injuries and even death. But what if your car didn’t let you speed?

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) published a report Wednesday, which looked into whether U.S. drivers would accept and use what’s called intelligent speed assistance technology.

Researchers were surprised by some of the results.

After surveying more than 1,800 drivers, they concluded that more than 60 percent of drivers would find it acceptable if their vehicle provided an audible and visual warning when they exceeded the posted speed limit. About half of drivers also said they wouldn’t mind vehicle technology that makes the accelerator pedal harder to press or automatically restricts speed.

"I was surprised that it was that high for the more active systems," remarked IIHS Senior Research Scientist Ian Reagan, who added that the technology could potentially save lives.

"Is it a panacea? No. But is it part of the solution, could it be part of the solution? Yes," Reagan told FOX 5.

In Bethesda on Wednesday, some drivers who spoke with FOX 5 said they’d be hesitant to use the tech. For example, the accelerator pedal that becomes harder to press was a tough sell.

"It might make the situation more dangerous than it has to be," said Joe Bruneel.

Others, however, said all the intelligent speed assistance tech sounded like a good idea to them.

"I mean it just keeps everyone else safe, and it’s the speed limit. You shouldn’t be breaking it," Daniel McFeeters said.