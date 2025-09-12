Morgan State receives threat against campus, days after other HBCUs locked down

article

The Brief Morgan State University in Baltimore received threats against the campus on Friday. The news comes just one day after six other Historically Black Colleges and Universities locked down due to similar threats. Officials determined the threat against Morgan State was not credible.



Morgan State University in Baltimore received a threat against campus on Friday, the school announced.

The threat comes just one day after six other Historically Black Colleges and Universities had to lock down their campuses because of similar threats.

What we know:

The university announced the threat on social media on Friday just before 6 p.m.

"The university received a phone threat late this afternoon," a statement from the school read. "After the Morgan State University Police Department investigated all aspects of the threat, it was determined that it did not appear credible."

The university said it reached out to the FBI and is investigating.

The backstory:

Morgan State is now the seventh HBCU to receive threats in just two days.

On Thursday, six HBCUs, including two in Virginia, locked down their campuses after receiving threats.

Because of the threats, Hampton University canceled all classes and campus activities through Friday.

Alabama State University in Montgomery, Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida, Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Virgina State University in Petersburg all also received threatening messages on Thursday.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if any of the threats to the seven universities were related.