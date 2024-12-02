Morelle aide Michael Hopkins arrested for bringing ammo into Cannon Office Building: FOX News

A House staffer for Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY) has been arrested for bringing ammunition into the Cannon House Office Building, FOX News reports. The staffer, 38-year-old Michael Hopkins, was arrested Monday by U.S. Capitol Police.

Chad Pergram, senior congressional correspondent for FOX News, posted the following to X:

"At approximately 8:45 a.m., a House staffer entered the Cannon House Office Building and put his bag through screening. USCP officers noticed what appeared to be ammunition on the x-ray screen. After a hand search of the bag, officers found four ammunition magazines and eleven rounds of ammunition. The staffer told the officers that he forgot the ammunition was in the bag. 38-year-old Michael Hopkins was arrested, and he is facing charges for unlawful possession of ammunition, including one charge for possession of a high-capacity magazine." – The United States Capitol Police

Morelle is the top Democrat on the House Administration Committee, Pergram said.

Hopkins has been a guest on FOX 5 DC several times over the years. Watch those interviews below: