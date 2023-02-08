More than $500K worth of narcotics, 60 pounds of marijuana found in Fairfax County

More than $500K worth of narcotics were found in Fairfax County, officials say.

Narcotics detectives learned a man was transporting drugs into the county from out of state, and on Tuesday, detectives saw the man enter the county and stopped him.

Officials found 63 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 tins of multiple THC gummies, 270 small jars of THC wax (2.5 grams each), 800 additional grams of THC wax, 500 THC vape cartridges/pens and 300 THC-infused drinks inside the vehicle.

Following his arrest, a search warrant was executed at his home in Huntington. Detectives seized 13 pounds of marijuana flower, 800 tins of THC gummies, a pound of Psilocybin, 50 jars (2.5 grams each) of wax, 100 THC vape cartridge and $60,000 in cash.

The 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, transportation of marijuana into the Commonwealth of Virginia and possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I narcotic. He was held on a secure bond.