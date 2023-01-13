More speed cameras proposed for Indian Head Highway

Lawmakers in Prince George's County want more speed cameras along a stretch of Maryland Route 210 notoriously known for its high number of deadly crashes.

Councilmembers want to increase the number of speed cameras along the roadway known as Indian Head Highway from three to as many as ten, and they want to increase the fines.

The plan's legislation would need approval from Maryland's General Assembly.

Proposed fines would be increased to:

$40 for exceeding the maximum-posted speed limit by 12 to 21 miles per hour

$90 for exceeding the maximum-posted speed limit by 22 to 31 miles per hour

$160 for exceeding the maximum-posted speed limit by 32 to 41 miles per hour

$290 for exceeding the maximum-posted speed limit by 42 to 51 miles per hour

$530 for exceeding the maximum-posted speed limit by 52 miles per hour or more

In addition, the proposal would fine speeders $50 for a second violation within a 2–year period, $150 for a third violation, $250 for a fourth, $300 for a fifth, and $350 for a sixth over that same period.