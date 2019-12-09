More red light cameras coming to one Northern Virginia city

In Prince William County, local leaders voted on an ordinance that could bring at least 10 red-light cameras to the city of Manassas. On Monday evening, a council spokesperson confirmed that the motion carried 5 to 1 following the vote.

The measure calls for no more than 10 intersections to have red-light cameras installed within Manassas city limits. Violations would cost $50 and drivers must be warned with signs placed within 500 ft. of the red light camera.

Manassas City Police say crashes are on the rise. Prince William County Police say the intersection of Liberia Ave. and Centreville Road, within Manassas City limits, saw the highest number of crashes in 2018. That was number was 73. The second highest number crashes that same year was 41 at the intersection of Liberia and Euclid Avenues.

On Monday, FOX 5 found a crew installing a camera near Liberia Ave. and Centreville Road. Our crews were told this camera was so police could monitor traffic activity at the intersection.

The vote Monday could allow police to move forward with studying intersections they want to identify for red light cameras. Manassas City Police Spokesperson Sarah Maroney says the department already identified these eight intersections:

Liberia Ave./Centerville Rd.

Liberia Ave./Euclid Ave.

Liberia Ave./Signal Hill Rd.

Grant Ave./Center St.

Liberia Ave./ Wellington Rd.

Godwin Dr./Nokesville Rd.

Godwin Dr./Wellington Rd.

Sudley Rd./Godwin Dr.

Maroney and other advocates argue there are studies that say red light cameras change driver behavior and dramatically reduce accident rates. Drivers near Liberia Ave. and Centreville Rd didn’t exactly agree.

“The city always doing something around here to put some extra money in their pocket, you know, and it’s just another way to get some money,” said Dion Harris.

Bill Finehout said, “Seems to me that red light cameras are more for revenue than for actually safety. Uh, that’s just the way it has been in other localities. They make a lot of money of red cameras.”

Another driver and her husband both told FOX 5 they believe these cameras are a violation of privacy. A younger driver named Bryan Alvarez claims he was ticketed by a D.C. red light camera but didn’t actually run the light.

Manassas City Police are also eyeing red light cameras for intersections that are less safe for police and drivers getting pulled over. FOX 5 was told two Manassas City officers had to retire after they were struck trying to perform traffic stops.