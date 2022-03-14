More electric buses coming to Fairfax County schools

Schools in Fairfax County are getting the opportunity to provide more of a greener future for students.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan visited Flint Hill Elementary School to highlight a historic investment in cleaner school buses.

The EPA is working to help school districts across the U.S. make the switch from diesel-powered buses to zero-emissions, electric buses with a $5 billion investment.

Fairfax County currently has eight electric buses and plans to add 10 in the next year or so. They plan to transition to an all-electric fleet over the next 13 years.