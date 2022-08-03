More buses of migrants arrive in DC from Texas

Another busload of migrants from Texas arrived in Washington, D.C. late Tuesday night as the state continues its campaign to turn the federal government's attention toward its ongoing border problems, FOX News reports.

The District estimates at least 5,100 migrants have arrived by bus from Texas in recent months.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested the D.C. National Guard be activated indefinitely to assist with the issue she calls a "growing humanitarian crisis."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the buses are being sent to the nation’s capital to call attention to the immigration crisis at the southern border.

Abbott has invited Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to visit the border.