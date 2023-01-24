Moon Rabbit hosting fundraiser dinner for Monterey Park victims

Moon Rabbit, a high-end Vietnamese restaurant at the Wharf, is hosting a seven-course dinner and auction to raise money for victims and families of the Monterey Park shooting.

On Saturday, eleven people were killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio amidst a Lunar New Year celebration. The suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The dinner, which will be on Sunday, Jan. 29, will feature six local chefs: Tim Ma of Lucky Danger, Erik Bruner Yang of Maketto, Yuan Tang of Rooster & Owl, Paolo Dungca of Hiraya, Masako Morishita of Perry's and Moon Rabbit's own Susan Bae. Each chef has been asked to make a dish special to them, including Moon Rabbit head chef Kevin Tien.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and costs $200 a head, with a portion of the proceeds also going to the #SupportChinatown initiative in D.C.