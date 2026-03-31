Montgomery Parks launches study on quality of bathrooms

The Brief Officials want to know what residents think of Montgomery County's park bathrooms. Montgomery Parks has launched a study, which includes an online survey for residents. The survey is open through April 19.



Officials want to hear what residents think of the bathrooms in Montgomery County parks.

The backstory:

"Bathrooms are really important to residents, and we’ve had elected officials talk to us about it too," Montgomery Parks Director Miti Figueredo said Monday.

So, Montgomery Parks has launched a study looking into the county's park bathrooms.

As part of the study, residents can fill out an online survey and weigh-in on what they'd like to see in park restrooms, where they think restrooms are needed, what types of restrooms they want, and more.

"I think predominantly people are concerned about access to restrooms. They feel like there’s not enough access, and granted, if you’re in a park past a certain amount of time, often you’re going to need a restroom, and I think that’s where people are coming from," Figueredo explained.

What they're saying:

Most parents who spoke to Fox 5 Monday thought the study seemed like a good idea.

"It can be really difficult with young kids if we don’t have a bathroom and, you know, we have to end up going home or something," said mom Hannah Chesterton.

Added dad Amos Dei, "I want to see a lot of bathrooms. Sometimes you go there, and the place is full up."

What's next:

The Montgomery Parks survey is open through April 19.

Figueredo said the hope is to have the study and recommendations completed by later this year. Then, officials would still need to secure funding for any potential new projects.