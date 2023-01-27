Montgomery County’s cannabis Intoxication labs aim to help police, drivers recognize impairment

Police in Montgomery County are hosting cannabis intoxication driving labs as a way to help train officers and drivers recognize impairment.

At the labs, volunteers who are medically certified cannabis patients consume cannabis and allow law enforcement to observe real-time impairment.

Montgomery County Police Sgt. Patrick Kepp said the workshops give officers training in detecting cannabis-impaired drivers – similar to the way police academies teach methods to recognize alcohol-impaired drivers.

The labs also allow police the opportunity to explain and demonstrate how cannabis consumption can negatively affect the ability to operate motor vehicles safely.

"I think it’s very cool. The more people are educated - the better communities get along," said cannabis user Cat Szafran. "The more the people who are hired to protect us – the more they know – the more protected we will be."