Montgomery County to vote on expanding 5G wireless infrastructure
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County is expected to vote on installing new 5G wireless infrastructure Tuesday.
The wireless infrastructure deployment would involve placing new wireless antennas on utility and light poles and building telecommunications towers in certain residential zones.
The County say the new technology would bring faster internet speeds, enhanced reliability and greater capacity to the region.
