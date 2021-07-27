Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County to vote on expanding 5G wireless infrastructure

In Montgomery County, the Council will meet to vote on a proposal to build new 5G cell towers near people's houses.

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County is expected to vote on installing new 5G wireless infrastructure Tuesday.

The wireless infrastructure deployment would involve placing new wireless antennas on utility and light poles and building telecommunications towers in certain residential zones.

The County say the new technology would bring faster internet speeds, enhanced reliability and greater capacity to the region.