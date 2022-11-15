Montgomery County to restrict gun possession in public places

Firearms will now be banned in public places in Montgomery County after the council unanimously voted to approve a new bill.

The Montgomery County Council approved Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, which is cosponsored by the full council.

The new law bans the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions, and removes an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.

"I continue to believe that guns create immeasurably more problems, often with tragic outcomes, than they attempt to solve," said Council President Gabe Albornoz. "This legislation will help to ensure that we do everything possible to minimize the number of guns in our public space. I have confidence that the Maryland General Assembly will take action but given the urgency of gun violence in our community, I felt strongly that we could not wait at the local level."

Earlier this year, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan directed the Maryland State Police to suspend the state’s existing "good and substantial reason" standard when reviewing applications for Wear and Carry Permits, which substantially lowered the barrier for gun licenses of this nature.

The office of Council President Gabe Albornoz says Montgomery County is facing an epidemic of gun violence, which, in line with national trends, has been exacerbated following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the county has seen 11 homicides linked to firearms. Montgomery County Police have recovered 1,053 guns, of which 165 are ghost guns. In 2021, MCPD recovered a total of 1,192 guns, of which 72 were ghost guns.

The new Montgomery County law does not apply to a law enforcement officer, or a security guard licensed to carry the firearm, nor would it apply to the possession of a firearm or ammunition, other than a ghost gun or an undetectable gun, in the person’s own home or a business where the owner or designated employee has a permit to carry a firearm.

The Council staff report for Bill 21-22 can be found here.