Montgomery County teen dies in accidental drowning in Pennsylvania state park

An 18-year-old from Montgomery County is dead after an apparent accidental drowning at a state park in Pennsylvania.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jedaiah Silvanus-Lim

Authorities say Jedaiah Silvanus-Lim was with friends at the camping and swimming area of Codorus State Park last Tuesday around 5 p.m. when the group decided to swim across the lake.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Silvanus-Lim was having difficulty swimming and went under. His friends called for help from a park ranger who contacted 911.

Authorities his body just before 9 p.m. Officials believe the drowning was accidental.

Blue Mountain Academy, where Silvanus-Lim attended and just recently graduated on May 29, posted this message to social media after learning of his death:

"It is with great sadness that we have learned of the untimely death of Jedaiah Zhan-Shi Hotep Silvanus Lim, class of 2022.

On behalf of the Blue Mountain Academy family, we extend our heartfelt sympathy and Christian love to the family and friends.

We are grateful to have known Jedaiah, or as we liked to call him, "Jedi". He was a friend to us all. He had the power to draw a smile on everyone who was around him and was always respectful to all the staff.

Jedi’s memory will remain as he brings to life the character of Jake, in the upcoming series "The Ambassadors". We are very thankful for the time we had to work and interact with him in the making of this project and we are certain his message will encourage our hearts to continue on fulfilling the mission to be ambassadors. His influence will remind us that every action and word can bring others to life for God’s Kingdom.

As we look to the future, let us never forget that one day, by God’s grace, we will see Jedaiah again. Very soon, the Life-giver Himself, Jesus Christ will come again and take all those who love Him to a much better place, where "God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away" Revelation 21:4

Jesus is coming soon!"



The school posted a link to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral expenses.