Montgomery County suspends Assistant Police Chief Carmen Facciolo

Carmen Facciolo, the Assistant Chief for the Montgomery County Police Department, has been suspended, according to a County official.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Carmen Facciolo

Facciolo was Montgomery County's first civilian assistant police chief. He was appointed by County Executive Elrich in June 2021 and was formally confirmed by the council.

A department spokeswoman told FOX 5 that she could not comment about the personnel matter but would discuss it with Chief of Police Marcus Jones Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE