Montgomery County school principal says staff member’s 'inappropriate behavior' recorded; being investigated

A Montgomery County schools principal says an investigation is underway into a staff member's 'inappropriate behavior' that was observed and recorded during a middle school's virtual learning session Monday.

The incident happened during an 8th grade class at Shady Grove Middle School. The school's principal, Alana Murray, said in a letter to parents that the staff member was seen on screen in a breakout room 'engaged in inappropriate behavior.'

The incident, Murray says, was recorded and posted on social media. "We ask that any student who may have this video posted on social media platforms take down the content and refrain from sharing with other students,"Murray added.

She said the incident is under investigation and was reported to law enforcement and to the MCPS's central office.